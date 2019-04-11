FORECAST: Warm and windy; highs today near 80

ALERTS
- WIND ADVISORY - 11 AM Thursday - 8 AM Friday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Expect plenty of clouds across the region today as temperatures rocket to near 80° this afternoon.
Winds will increase through the day helping with the warm-up; gusts more than 40 mph are possible this afternoon and evening.
Rain doesn't arrive until after midnight, lasting through early Friday morning including during the morning commute.
After falling into the 50s around mid-morning Friday, temperature rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. While Friday afternoon will be drier, wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph are still likely.
Saturday begins dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s, which bodes well for the airshow. Clouds increase during the evening with showers approaching the region during the fireworks. While the bulk of the rain moves in early Sunday, it's best to be prepared for some showers during the fireworks show.
Rain sticks around through most of Sunday before drier conditions return to start the next work week.
FORECAST
TODAY: Cloudy; Warm; Windy; HIGH: 84°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; Showers and storms after midnight (80%); LOW: 59°
FRIDAY: Morning thunderstorms (80%); Drier evening; HIGH: 72°
SATURDAY (THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE): Partly sunny; Isolated shower chance late (30%); HIGH: 68°; LOW: 50°
