Inmate escapes from Kentucky correctional complex

CENTRAL CITY, KY (WAVE) – A man is at large after he escaped from a Kentucky jail.
Charles Pedigo, 44, of Scottsville, Kentucky escaped from Green River Correctional Complex around 8:50 p.m. on April 10, according to Kentucky State Police.
Pedigo is described as being approximately 5’9’’ tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has a goatee, a tattoo of the grim reaper on his left arm and a tattoo of a dream catcher and an eagle on his right upper arm.
Pedigo was serving time on assault charges and was sentenced to 29 years and 1 day. Police said he had ties to Allen, Hardin and Simpson counties.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.
