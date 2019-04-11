2 juveniles accused in plot to kill Bullitt Central High School teacher

April 11, 2019 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 5:11 PM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two juveniles are charged with conspiring to kill a staff member at Bullitt Central High School.

A parent contacted police Wednesday after discovering text messages on his or her child’s phone about someone trying to get their hands on a gun.

Investigators said the gun was for a third student, who intended on harming a specific staff member.

The two charged are now in custody.

Shepherdsville police said the incident is a reminder for people to speak up when they see something suspicious.

The school posted about it on its Facebook page Thursday:

