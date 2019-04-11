NKY man sentenced to 43 years for killing co-worker in 2012

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - David Dooley, who was found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence for killing Michelle Mockbee at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Florence in 2012, was sentenced on Thursday.
He was sentenced to 38 years for murder and 5 years for tampering with evidence for a total of 43 years.
Dooley worked at the company as a janitor, and her body was found outside in the industrial park.
He was convicted of murder in her death in 2014, but the ruling was tossed with the discovery of new evidence.
Prosecutors said Dooley beat Mockbee to death at the warehouse where they worked after she found out that he doctored time cards by clocking in his wife when she wasn’t there to do the cleaning work.
Though no murder weapon has ever been found, medical examiner Doctor Gregory Wanger believes an industrial type tape gun was used as a murder weapon.
Wanger said Mockbee died of blunt force trauma to the head and had multiple cuts on her body.
Dooley will be eligible for parole after 13 years since he’s been held without bond for seven.
