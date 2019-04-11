Officers track down illegal dumpers in Louisville, impound their cars

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two major cases of illegal dumping have been caught on camera this week in the Shelby Park neighborhood of Louisville.
It’s a problem city officials said has been growing and now could cost you your car.
Councilwoman Barbra Sexton Smith said fines have gone up, cameras are being installed and some people may walk out of their homes days after dumping to find their cars are no longer parked outside.
“You can tell that people are driving into areas and unloading mattresses, pallets and large bags of trash,” Sexton Smith said. “All kinds of things they don’t want.”
Those in the Shelby Park neighborhood said they don't want the trash either.
"If you live here or, if you own property here that you rent, of course, you don't want to see that," William Spencer, who owns a rental property in the area, said.
There is one thing neighbors do want people to see -- the signs boldly noting that dumping is not allowed and there will be a price to pay if it happens.
"The whole message is don't do it because you will get caught eventually," Sexton Smith said.
For some, the prospects of getting caught making a quick drop in an unattended ally seem slim, but that’s probably before they saw the cameras used by Solid Waste Management Service Enforcement officers.
Photos show a man dumping old tires near the 1200 block of South Preston Street and another nearby on Marret Avenue.
They were both tracked down and now face citations and around $1000 in fines and fees. On top of that, officers went to their homes and impounded their vehicles.
"Impounding the vehicles is something we started ramping up and doing a lot more of," Sexton Smith said. "So, we can get the message out."
That message is that if someone needs to get rid of something, they need to do it legally by contacting Metro Solid Waste Management, or join the bulk waste pick up program.
Just minutes from Shelby Park is the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue, where Jefferson County residents can drop off up to three bulk waste items free of charge during normal business hours Tuesday through Saturday.
“I do believe that the neighborhood is coming up,” Spencer said of Shelby Park. “I believe that at some point people are going to start respecting the property around here more than they have.”
Sexton Smith also noted illegal dumping could cause health and pest concerns for the community.
