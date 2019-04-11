One Park development sets meeting to reveal design updates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The group behind the mixed-use high rise planned for Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive is set to unveil a new design.
Via letter, attorney William Bardenwerper invited neighbors to attend a meeting on Tuesday April 23 to get a look at the development updates on One Park. The name comes from the close proximity to Cherokee Park.
This will be the 12th meeting for the project from developer Kevin Cogan since 2017.
Previous renderings for One Park showed a futuristic high-rise with three towers. Inside would be about 299 hotel rooms, 581 apartments and condos. The first floor would include retail stores, a restaurant, a cafe, dry cleaner, grocery and wine shop.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Highland Garage, a 1930s building purchased by Cogan last year. They’re hoping this will be the final meeting before seeking a zoning change.
