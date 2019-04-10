Police: At least 1 dead in NKY fire investigated as possible arson

CRITTENDEN, KY. (FOX19) - At least one person is dead in a fire that is being investigated as a possible arson in Crittenden, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.
The fire was reported on North Main Street about 4 a.m., according to Grant County dispatchers.
There is no power in the home, which may be abandoned, said Trooper Charlie Loudermilk.
So far, officials have only found one victim. Investigators searched for others throughout the afternoon.
People who live nearby say this home was known to have ‘squatters’ in and out of it.
“It was only a matter of time until this happened,” said one neighborhood resident who wanted to remain anonymous.
Around noon, fire crews were still working to clear debris from the torched home.
The owner of Miller’s Gristmill and General Store says he heard two explosions early this morning. He says a few people were coming and going from the home.
Loudermilk says the roof collapsed on one side of the home, but they have no proof yet that this is an explosion.
He says they’ve received numerous calls to this house and also received reports that this was a drug house.
The investigation is on-going.
