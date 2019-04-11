Police: Naked man grabbed woman, stole her phone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was naked when he stole a woman's phone near the downtown library, police said.
Johnny Billups appeared in court this week to face a robbery charge.
The judge called the incident “extremely serious and a little bit frightening.”
The alleged victim said she was walking near First and Jacob streets when Billups pushed her, grabbed her phone and ran off.
Police were then called to the library when Billups showed up there with no clothes on.
