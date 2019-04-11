1 shot at gas station in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – One person was shot during a robbery in Oldham County, according to Oldham County police.
Officers said a man entered the Circle K, located at 2900 West Highway 22, around 3 a.m. Thursday, picked up a case of beer and tried to leave. When an employee and the victim tried to stop him, the suspect pulled out a handgun and tried to run past the victim. Police said the victim grabbed the suspect and the suspect shot the victim then ran away.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Oldham County police at (502) 222-1300.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.