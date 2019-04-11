StormTALK! Thursday Edition

3... When does the rain arrive Saturday night? It appears an overcast, high deck of clouds will move in during the air show. High enough to still allow for a full show. That deck will lower near sunset and eventually lower to the point that showers will develop. At this time, it appears dry air will allow this “shower increase” to happen at a slow rate ....south to north. This would allow for the fireworks to launch without rain worries. My concern is that it won’t be long after that point showers will increase with heavier rain after midnight. I would prepare for some nice air show weather ... in the 60s though hazy skies. Long sleeves if standing at the river. Once we move into fireworks time, NE winds combined with temps in the upper 50s will make it feel closer to say 52°. So I would bring a jacket! In addition, the rain chance will go late evening/overnight, so bring rain gear just in case you have to deal with some light rain trying to get to your car after the show. Hopefully we can get most people home before the heavier rates kick in.