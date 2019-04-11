Teens charged in shooting at Oldham County gas station over stolen 30-pack of beer

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting during a robbery at an Oldham County gas station.
It happened at the Circle K on West State Highway 22 around 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.
Officers said 18-year-old Austin Ransdell came into the store, picked up a case of Bud Light beer and tried to leave.
A clerk and his nephew were the only people at the store at the time. When they tried to stop Ransdell, police said he pulled out a handgun and tried to run out the door.
Officers said the clerk’s nephew grabbed the suspect, then Ransdell shot him in the stomach and ran away.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said he is expected to recover.
Police arrested Ransdell and the man they say was his accomplice, 19-year-old Andrew Tetidrick, around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Stealing beer would have been a misdemeanor, but with a man shot in the attempt, the teens face felony charges over a pack of beer.
“It’s just so sad, the situation is really sad,” Denver Tomblin, a Circle K customer, said.
Tomblin said he never feels unsafe at the Circle K and was surprised the crime happened in his quiet community.
“You never know exactly when a situation is going to turn into something more,” Major Neil Johnson of Oldham County Police said. “There is shoplifting every day. You don’t expect it to end up with someone pulling a gun over a pack of beer.”
Police advise people to be detailed witnesses versus risking their own safety during a robbery attempt.
Johnson said police found the gun used in the robbery buried in the back yard of Ransdell’s home. He faces robbery, assault and tampering with physical evidence charges.
Tetidrick was arrested during a traffic stop in the vehicle police believe was used in the robbery. He faces robbery and assault charges.
Both teens were booked in the Oldham County Detention Center.
A manager at the Circle K declined to comment.
