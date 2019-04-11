UofL receives notice of inquiry from NCAA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has received a notice of inquiry from the NCAA, relating to its alleged involvement in the FBI's far-reaching bribery and corruption investigation that rocked college basketball in September 2017.
A UofL spokesman confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Wednesday evening that the school “received verbal notice of inquiry from the NCAA on March 8.” He would not provide additional details.
The notice is not an indication of wrongdoing, merely an initial step announcing the NCAA will be investigating UofL. However, if the investigation turns up evidence of rule violations, it will be followed by a “notice of allegation,” which generally leads to penalties.
The FBI announced its case in the Southern District of New York 17 months ago, and led to the dismissals of Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino, and his boss at UofL, athletic director Tom Jurich. Two basketball assistants, Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair, also were forced out for allegedly making cash payments to recruits.
When the scandal hit, UofL was already on NCAA probation for the Katina Powell sex scandal, meaning if the school is found to have committed further wrongdoing while on probation, penalties could be harsh.
The Cards finished this season at 20-14 under first-year coach Chris Mack.
