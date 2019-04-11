Whitney Austin: Louisville shooting survivor launches non-profit organization

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - She was struck 12 times in the mass shooting at the Fifth Third Bank headquarters in Cincinnati last year.
Now, Louisville resident Whitney Austin has launched a non-profit to stop further shootings.
Austin is still in physical therapy every day as a result of the injuries she miraculously survived.
She said she’s doing better physically and mentally.
Thursday, she told WAVE 3 News she’s focusing her attention on how to prevent gun violence, by advocating and supporting responsible gun ownership.
“What we are trying to do is pull from the center,” Austin said. “(We’re) looking for solutions that are majority-supported and effective. That’s what makes us unique.”
The mother of two is calling her non-profit WhitneyStrong, which focuses on suicide prevention and keeping guns away from dangerous people and those who shouldn’t have guns.
She said she plans to return to her position as a vice president at Fifth Third Bank in the future, but for now is still on medical leave.
