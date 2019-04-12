Behind the Forecast: Science behind sunsets

When the sun is high in the sky, the sky appears blue because small particles Rayleigh scatter mostly blue light. Blues and violets, which are shorter wavelengths, get scattered out as sunlight travels through more of the atmosphere since the sun is much lower on the horizon during sunrise and sunset. With the blues and violets gone, reds, oranges, and yellows are vibrant; these are the longer wavelengths. Since light has to travel a longer distance at sunrise at sunset, the longer path means the blue and violet are scattered out well before the light ever reaches our eyes. Think of it this way, a bright blue sky over California fades into a beautiful red and orange sunset over Kentucky and Indiana. Fun fact: Since the sensitivity of human eyes peaks in the middle of the color spectrum at green, the sky appears blue to us. Otherwise, the sky would actually look violet (blue is closer to green on the spectrum than violet.)