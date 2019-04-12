Bellarmine’s Jenkins is local tie to Virginia title run

“The people that saw me in the video, you know they’re watching TV and stuff, I was just standing like this, and usually this is something you see when you feel like you lost and this is a bad thing,” he said. “I didn’t, I couldn’t fathom that it was happening and that was before he even got named Most Outstanding Player, then that happened and I was just like, I almost started crying because I mean the story behind it is insane. To go from making history, the wrong end of history, losing to UMBC and a 16 seed and then turning around and winning the whole thing, immediately, the year after, and the one person that wrote about having anxiety and internal conflict because of the loss ends up leading them to that championship. It’s mind blowing.”