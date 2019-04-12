Boston bombing survivor goes on marathon mission for boy he never knew

"I just did not know where my wife was, and it’s still difficult to put myself back there,” Flowers said as he became emotional. “It was two to three hours before I was able to meet back up with my wife, and that part was tough. I could hardly get back to the hotel, didn’t know where else to go. That was when I finally found her. Walking up to that room that day, knocking on that door, didn’t know if she was gonna be there.”