Coach Cal says he’s unable to attend bottle signing

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari says he won’t be able to attend a Maker’s mark bottle signing at Keeneland Friday.
Cal tweeted Thursday night and said he ran into plane issue in Chicago and would not make it back to Kentucky in time.
He said he would make it up to fans by setting up a separate event.
Although Cal said he would not be there, he said Darius Miller, Marquis Teaque, Jon Hood, Jarrod Polson, Twany Beckham and Sam Malone would still be at the event to sign bottles and fans could see the 2012 National Championship trophy.
The event starts at 7 a.m.
