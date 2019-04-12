Deadly officer-involved shooting ruled as justified

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A deadly officer-involved shooting in New Albany was ruled as justified by the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office.
Officers were called to the 100 block of South Bohannon Lane around 1:10 p.m. on April 6 on a report of a welfare check concerning Benjamin Lucas, 36, according to Chase Smith with the prosecutor’s office.
When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside the home and set up a perimeter. Police were able to make contact with Lucas who fired two rounds at officers through the front door. Smith said New Albany Police Department officer James Gardner returned fire and hit Lucas.
Officers rendered first aid to Lucas who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and pronounced dead.
Indiana State Police investigated the shooting and the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office determined the use of deadly force was justified.
