EF-1 tornado touched down in Oldham Co. Friday morning
This tree was one is several uprooted on Curry Creek Road in Crestwood, KY.
By Charles Gazaway | April 12, 2019 at 3:19 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 5:29 PM

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - Friday’s morning’s line of strong storms left trees uprooted, roofs damaged and children’s toys tossed into the yards of neighbors.

This trampoline was blown across the yard of the Farnsworth's. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News

That was the scene in the Curry Creek Road area in Crestwood this morning as severe weather provided a wakeup call for many.

Kathryn and Scott Farnsworth suffered damage to their home in the storm. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

“We got up and started looking and we saw the trampoline fly across the yard,” said Scott Farnsworth, a resident of the area whose home was damaged in the storm. “Then we started hearing the limbs break outside. To say it sounded like a freight train is true.”

After living in Oklahoma, Farnsworth said his family had to move to Kentucky to get hit by a tornado.

The National Weather Service confirmed the damage came from an EF-1 tornado. Surveyors determined winds reached 100 m.p.h.

