EF-1 tornado touched down in Oldham Co. Friday morning

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - Friday’s morning’s line of strong storms left trees uprooted, roofs damaged and children’s toys tossed into the yards of neighbors.
That was the scene in the Curry Creek Road area in Crestwood this morning as severe weather provided a wakeup call for many.
“We got up and started looking and we saw the trampoline fly across the yard,” said Scott Farnsworth, a resident of the area whose home was damaged in the storm. “Then we started hearing the limbs break outside. To say it sounded like a freight train is true.”
After living in Oklahoma, Farnsworth said his family had to move to Kentucky to get hit by a tornado.
The National Weather Service confirmed the damage came from an EF-1 tornado. Surveyors determined winds reached 100 m.p.h.
