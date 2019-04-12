2 firefighters injured in Fisherville fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two firefighters were injured while putting out flames at a home in Fisherville.
The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Clark Station Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
Both firefighters who were injured were with the Eastwood Fire Department.
Tom Arnold, with the Eastwood Fire Department, said one firefighter was inside of the home and became disoriented. The other firefighter was injured when he fell through the first floor and into the basement of the home.
Both firefighters are expected to be OK.
One person who was inside the home suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, Arnold said.
Arnold said the homeowners called in the fire which started in the basement. The home is a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
