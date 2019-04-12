FORECAST: Drying out this afternoon and tonight

ALERT DAYS
- Sunday, April 14
ALERTS
- SUNDAY: Damaging winds/isolated tornado possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After an active morning, we are in good shape for a quiet afternoon.
The showers will continue to break up and fade east of I-65. The wind will remain gusty at times into the afternoon. Some sun breaks are possible but higher level clouds will hold tough for several hours.
Saturday still looks to be a dry daytime setup with temperatures in the 60s and even some 70s. The cloud deck will be the setup to watch for the air show. Recent data still supports it remaining high enough for a full air show. Once we move into the evening, that deck of clouds will lower. There is still some disagreement on how quickly that happens as that will play a key role in allowing any showers to reach the ground by mid/late evening.
Typically in our area, dry air wins out longer than weather models suggests so we plan to keep the rain chance low with temperatures cooling into the 50s. After midnight, heavy rain and thunderstorms become likely.
As far as Sunday goes, it will be a conditional severe weather threat as the wind energy is certainly there for severe thunderstorms. The question will be on the fuel. We won’t have that answer locked in until sometime Saturday night. Stay close to forecast updates as we have a lot to track this weekend!
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Showers fading (20%), mainly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 72°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 50°
SATURDAY (THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE)
- AIR SHOW: High overcast and hazy. RAIN CHANCE: <10% HIGH: 68° (low 70s away from the waterfront) WIND: Light NE
- FIREWORKS: Cloudy. Showers possible south that will be approaching Louisville. RAIN CHANCE: 30% (increasing to 80% overnight). TEMP: 60° WIND: NE 5 (smoke toward to the SW)
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Thunder Over Louisville forecast update
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.