FORECAST: Windy, rainy to start Friday

ALERT DAYS
- Sunday (4/14)
ALERTS
- TODAY: Wind gusts 20 – 30 MPH possible; heavy morning rain
- SUNDAY: Damaging winds possible with strong to severe storms
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A cold front will continue to march east through the morning. As it does so, a line of showers and thunderstorms will track with it. These push into WAVE Country during the pre-dawn hours, continuing through the morning commute, and finally exiting the area by the afternoon.
Winds will continue to gust to near 30 mph today. With drier and sunnier conditions this afternoon, temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tonight, we cool into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Saturday begins dry as clouds increase yet again ahead of a low-pressure system that will gradually push north through the day. Some scattered showers are expected in south-central Kentucky during the afternoon moving further north for the evening. Thunder Over Louisville still looks mainly dry but hit-and-miss showers will be possible around fireworks time.
Rain increases overnight and sticks around through most of Sunday.
Most of WAVE Country is under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Sunday with a sliver of our more easterly counties under an Enhanced Risk. Damaging winds are the main threat with the strongest storms.
High pressure takes back over to start the next work week before rain returns late Wednesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Morning showers & storms (80%); Drier afternoon; HIGH: 72°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 50°
SATURDAY (THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE
- AIR SHOW: High overcast/hazy; RAIN CHANCE: <10%; HIGH: 68°; WIND: Light NE
- FIREWORKS: Cloudy; Showers possible south that will be approaching Louisville; RAIN CHANCE: 30%; TEMP: 60° WIND: NE 5 (smoke toward to the SW)
