Friday Furlong: Week 8

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After months of preparation, this is the last weekend of competition on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
As the field for Kentucky Derby 145 comes into view, there are just two Derby prep races left this weekend.. .chief among them, the Arkansas Derby.
In Saturday’s race at Oaklawn, the stakes are high for a couple of highly-regarded Derby hopefuls. Bob Baffert’s Improbable currently sit at 26th on the leaderboard on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
Improbable needs to claim some of the 170 points up for grabs in the million-dollar race if he wants to climb the leaderboard and make an appearance on the first Saturday in May.
Simiarly, Richard Mandella’s Omaha Beach could improve his chances at a Derby run with a win place or show on Saturday.
Omaha Beach currently sits at 19th with 37.5 points during what has been an unusual Road to the Kentucky Derby season.
Both horses ran in the Rebel Stakes, though in different divisions. Improbable came up just short against Long Range Toddy in division one, while Omaha Beach’s win in Division 2 put him on many early favorites list for the run for the roses.
This weekends other Derby prep race is the Lexington Stakes just down the road at Keeneland.
The favorite in that one, Anothertwistafate with Javier Castellano up.
