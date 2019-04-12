Herro becomes third UK player to enter NBA draft

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Another member of the Kentucky Wildcats is going to test the NBA waters.
The university announced today that freshman Tyler Herro will put his name into the 2019 NBA Draft, but will not close the door on returning to UK.
The 6'5" guard was the second leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter for the Wildcats.
“My freshman season at Kentucky was incredible,” Herro said in the news release announcing his decision. “As Coach Cal and the staff promised, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. This staff challenged me to be the best version of myself. I’m proud of what we accomplished as a team and how I elevated my game personally. After talking with my family, Coach Cal and the staff, I’ve decided to test the waters and see where I stand in the NBA Draft process.
“In order to make the most informed decision possible, but also leave my options open, I will be taking advantage of new rules allowing me to work with an agent. If the information I receive supports that I’m likely to be a high draft pick, I want to be upfront with everyone in Big Blue Nation that I will keep my name in the NBA Draft. If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Kentucky and help this team compete for a championship.
“Whatever happens over the next couple months, I want to thank BBN for its support this season and throughout this process. I love this school, I love playing on the Kentucky stage and I am grateful that my family is now part of the Kentucky family.”
Herro will have to make a final decision by May 29 if he will remain in the draft or return to UK. That date is 10 days after the NBA Combine.
Two other Wildcats have announced their intentions for the draft. PJ Washington said he will sign with an agent and not return for his junior year. Keldon Johnson will also make his decision whether to return for his sophomore season following the NBA combine. Freshman Ashton Hagans has already announced that he will return to the team next season.
