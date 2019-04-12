JCC announces major development planned for Dutchmans Lane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jewish Community of Louisville (JCC) announced plans for a campus transformation to their center on Dutchmans Lane.
In a press conference Thursday, officials formally announced the $40 million capital campaign project.
The funds will be used to build a new facility which includes an indoor pool and an expanded learning center.
“What makes me most excited is the opportunity to see this community continue to grow and thrive,” community member Kate Nyormoi said. “To integrate more children and people of different abilities into this culture and to continue to cultivate and raise our future leaders who, at their core, know and recognize the value of every individual.”
Millions of dollars have already been pledged. That includes a $10 million donation from the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence and $1.5 million from the Trager family -- the owners of Republic Bank.
