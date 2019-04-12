Man shot, killed in Park Hill neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died following a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of South 20th Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim was found outside by a homeowner.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kevin J. Burse, 31, of Louisville.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.