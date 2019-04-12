Man stabbed on West Market Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are looking for a suspect in the stabbing of a man in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville on Thursday night.
It happened around 9:25 p.m. on West Market Street near 23rd Street, MetroSafe confirmed.
Someone called 911 reporting a shooting in the area, but when emergency crews arrived they found a man with what appears to be a stab wound.
The victim will be rushed to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.
Any information on this crime should be called in to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
