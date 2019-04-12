Maritime company to build new facility in New Albany, add 50 jobs

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - HMS Global Maritime is expanding into downtown New Albany.
The company operates popular overnight cruises through the American Queen Steamboat Company.
It’s expanding its fleet and with it, its business.
HMS plans to build a new training and customer support center, bringing high-paying jobs with it.
The company’s expansion would create 50 new jobs and pay about 15 percent higher than the average wage in Floyd County.
HMS Global Maritime is looking to renovate the 10,000-square-foot space at 213 Pearl Street that’s been vacant for months.
The new training center is needed as the company looks to expand from three overnight cruise ships to seven.
“They will be revamping this space to mimic the inside of a cruise ship,” One Southern Indiana Vice President Chris Hall said. “So they’ll be able to do training with these folks that will actually live in this facility like they would on a cruise ship, recreate how they provide service to passengers, everything from the galley to the cabins to the restaurants and bars. I think that’s a very cool operation for a training center.”
