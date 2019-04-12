More school districts receive subpoenas from Kentucky Labor Cabinet

"If [the schools are] not saying an illegal strike occurred, the Labor Cabinet has no interest in putting their nose into the labor management relations between the employers and their employees. So, again, I think it's absolutely political,” Suetholz said. “You know, I've been there. I was a political appointee so I can say this: I think it's a bunch of political appointees that are trying to win points with their boss, who is the governor."