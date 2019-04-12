Officials find body in Ohio River near Silver Creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are working to recover a person’s body from the Ohio River.
The Louisville Fire Department was called to the river just before 6 p.m. Friday, MetroSafe confirmed.
Crews found a body in the water close to where Silver Creek flows into the river, on the New Albany side.
Officials have not said if the body is that of a man or woman, or how long it may have been in the river.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Louisville Metro Police River Patrol and New Albany Fire Department are assisting in the recovery.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.