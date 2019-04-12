Rapid Fired Pizza in New Albany now hiring

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rapid Fired Pizza’s second Indiana location is opening up soon in New Albany.
The new Rapid Fired Pizza will be located at 412 West Daisy Lane, on the corner of State Street and Daisy Lane.
Local owner and operator Evan Longacre and his team are looking forward to the grand opening which will include a 500 free pizza giveaway.
“We are excited to be bringing the second Rapid Fired Pizza to Indiana,” Longacre said.
Rapid Fired Pizza makes fresh pizza orders in just 180 seconds and offers craft pizzas with more than 35 toppings and a dozen different sauces.
The new location will have over 2,500 square feet and seat more than 70 people.
The restaurant is hiring. To apply, click here.
