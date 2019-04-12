Section of Central Ave. could be renamed for late Churchill Downs spokesman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council is considering renaming part of Central Avenue to honor the late John Asher.
A resolution was proposed at the April 11 meeting that would change the name of the area between Taylor Boulevard and Fourth Street to John Asher Way.
Asher served as the Vice President of Racing Communications at Churchill Downs for nearly 20 years before his death in August 2018.
The resolution still needs to be approved by the council.
