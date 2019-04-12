Shawnee Boys & Girls Club helps teens secure summer jobs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Summer is coming quick and the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club wanted to make sure their kids have jobs.
Thursday night’s Career Fair hosted restaurants and retail stores looking to hire. Taco Bell, Rally’s, Pizza Hut, Old Navy, and Kohl’s were included.
The club said there aren’t a lot of jobs available in the Shawnee area. Bringing jobs to the teens makes them aware of opportunities outside of the neighborhood.
“I told them that they have to work,” Unit Director Charlie Bell said. “There’s no more just laying around. I want them to build a work ethic so they can be productive when they get older.”
This week is National Boys & Girls Clubs Week, which sets out to highlight the 61,000 caring, trained youth development professionals who mentor kids and teens every day in 4,300 clubs throughout America. There are currently eight clubs in WAVE Country.
