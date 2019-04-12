‘There’s nothing like it’: Louisville-area runners head to Boston Marathon together

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 50 Louisville-area runners qualified for the Boston Marathon this year - and they’ll all head to the East Coast together.
The group met through local run clubs that train throughout the year. On Thursday, members met at 3rd Turn Brewing in Jeffersontown for a final practice run before heading to Boston.
The Boston Marathon was bombed on April 15, 2013. This year’s run will be held on the same day. No matter the year, runners said the city hold special value for them.
“All you have to do is say the word Boston,” runner Mike Korfhage said. “To a runner, just that word just gives you chills. It’s just an amazing place; not just the race but the whole city that whole weekend is just unbelievable. You don’t even have to go there to run it. Just being in that city that weekend, there’s nothing like it.”
The group said having other runners to train with holds them accountable and builds camaraderie.
“Going through the pain together, going through the run together, you push each other," runner Michael Garcia said. "You got through that and it just brings you tighter as a group.”
'The group plans to meet up for dinners and training before the race and celebrate together afterwards.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.