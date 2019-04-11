‘Tremendous waste’: Hoax call draws multiple squad cars, SWAT team to NKY neighborhood

ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) - There was a large police presence on Rosary Drive in Erlanger, Ky. Thursday evening. Police had the street blocked off for nearly two hours, but it eventually became clear that the incident was a hoax.
Squad cars gathered on the 500 block of Rosary Drive around 5 p.m. Around 6:15 p.m., a K-9 officer was brought in.
It began as a reported shooting. Detective Kyle Thornberry says he can’t release all of the details of the call or the nature of the threat but the goal at first was the secure the area, and nearly 40 officers from neighboring agencies were called to assist.
“We activated the Kenton County SWAT Team due to the seriousness of the event we thought was occurring,” he said.
The woman who police thought was in danger turned out to be a 75-year-old widow who was fast asleep after taking medication. FOX19 spoke with the woman’s daughter off camera. She says police contacted her about the threat. She tells us she tried calling her mother but she didn’t pick up because she said she didn’t hear the phone.
The woman's daughter says she rushed through 40 minutes of traffic fearing the worst.
Thornberry says that the hoax did drain a lot of their resources.
“If there had been a real emergency we’d still be here dealing with this but like I said fortunately everybody is fine, but as you can see from all the officers here this was a tremendous waste of time and a tremendous waste of resources," he said.
Now police say the next part of the investigation is to find out who made the call.
