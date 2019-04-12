Victim of W. Broadway homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in a shooting Monday night in the Russell neighborhood has been released.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Gary S. Sallee, Jr., 41 of Louisville, died form a gunshot wound.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Sallee was shot around 9:55 p.m. during an altercation with Cedell Harraway, 20, in the 1900 block of W. Broadway. The altercation and shooting were recorded on surveillance video.
Harraway was arrested the next morning and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.