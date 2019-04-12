Weather service surveying Oldham Co. storm damage

This tree was one is several uprooted on Curry Creek Road in Crestwood, KY.
By Charles Gazaway | April 12, 2019 at 3:19 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 3:19 PM

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - This morning’s line of strong storms left trees uprooted, roofs damaged and children’s toys tossed into the yards of neighbors.

This trampoline was blown across the yard of the Farnsworth's. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News
That was the scene in the Curry Creek Road area in Crestwood this morning as Mother Nature provided a wakeup call for many.

Kathryn and Scott Farnsworth suffered damage to their home in the storm. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
“We got up and started looking and we saw the trampoline fly across the yard,” said Scott Farnsworth, a resident of the area whose home was damaged in the storm. “Then we started hearing the limbs break outside. To say it sounded like a freight train is true.”

After living in Oklahoma, Farnsworth said his family had to move to Kentucky to get hit by a tornado.

The National Weather Service is surveying the damage to determine if a tornado did touchdown.

