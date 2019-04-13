Control of public education boards debated in KY Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The battle in Frankfort continues over whether Gov. Matt Bevin can use executive action to overhaul state boards that oversee public education.
The Supreme Court heard arguments from both sides on Friday.
Attorney General Andy Beshear says the independence of those boards is at stake.
Bevin’s lawyer argued that similar executive authority has been used for decades and that Beshear himself has used the same powers in the past.
