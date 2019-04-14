In the Arkansas Derby, it’s a day at the “Beach”

Omaha Beach made a big move midway down the stretch to shoot to the front. He still had the lead on the turn for home but Improbable began making his big push. But in late stretch, Omaha Beach dug in and held off Improbable. The Arkansas Derby triumph, coupled with his win over the highly-regarded Game Winner in March’s Rebel Stakes, leaves Omaha Beach as perhaps the leading contender for the Run for the Roses.