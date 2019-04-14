ISP investigating after 2 shot, killed in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating two deaths in Scott County on Sunday morning.
According to ISP, police responded to someone shot in the 800 block of West Lake Road, in the Scott Villa Mobile Home Trailer Park, in Scottsburg around midnight.
Police received a second call from Michale Brandon Jones, 29, shortly thereafter. Jones claimed he was the homeowner at the location and that he’d shot a man who was trying to come into his house.
That person was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified as Larry D. Marlowe, 34, of Scottsburg.
When police got to the scene, Jones had locked himself in the trailer. Neighbors told police they’d heard another shot from inside the trailer.
When the ISP Emergency Response Team got a search warrant and went into the house, they found Jones deceased of what police described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ISP says family members of both deceased have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.
