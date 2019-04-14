Police: Louisville man shot attempted burglar in his home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville homeowner isn’t expected to be charged after police say he shot a man who broke into his house Sunday morning.
Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 7:08 a.m. of a shooting at the corner of Homeview Drive and Montana Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, they found one person shot at that location.
LMPD’s initial investigation found a white male broke into the house at that location through a window, and the homeowner confronted and shot him.
That person was taken to University Hospital for treatment with non life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against that suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
