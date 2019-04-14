Semi-tractor carrying pies becomes engulfed in flames on I-64 West

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, IN (WAVE) - A semi-tractor trailer caught fire Sunday afternoon on I-64 West, engulfing the semi and parts of the trailer in flames.
The semi-tractor and the contents of the trailer, assorted single serving pies, were a complete loss.
Just after noon on Sunday, the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, New Chapel Fire Company and Georgetown Township Fire Protection District responded to calls of a semi fire on I-64 westbound between the US 150 and State Road 64 interchanges, Sgt. Ryan Houchen of the Lafayette Fire Protection District said.
First responders found the semi-tractor on fire and the trailer partially in flames. Crews gained control of the fire within 15 minutes.
Witnesses told officials that the flames seemed to start near the rear wheels of the tractor. No official cause of the fire has been released.
The driver of the truck escaped without injury.
Part of I-64 West was closed while crews fought the flames. As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the interstate had only one lane open for clean up and removal of the remains of the semi and its charred cargo.
