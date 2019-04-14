1 shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 7:08 a.m. of a shooting at the corner of Homeview Drive and Montana Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, they found one person shot at that location.
That person was taken to University Hospital for treatment and their condition is unknown.
LMPD’s investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
