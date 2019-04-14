Study: Drivers can save by visiting pump on specific days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- A new study is giving drivers a reason to be excited about Monday. According to Gas Buddy, drivers can save money at the pump simply by picking the right day to fill up the tank.
Motorists can get the most bang for their buck if they fill up Monday and Tuesday mornings between about 7 a.m.-10 a.m. People may want to avoid filling up the gas tank on the weekend. The study found the worst day to fill up is Friday, with 5 p.m. being the busiest time for gas stations nationwide. Gas stations were found to be least busy on Sundays, but prices were still high from the weekend.
Gas Buddy said Wednesdays and Thursdays are still a good time to top off your tank to get you through the weekend.
The average gas price in the U.S. is up 50 cents per gallon since January, Gas Buddy reported, noting prices could continue to soar through Memorial Day.
The Gas Buddy data revealed that filling up on Monday morning can save drivers more than $2 billion combined.
According to Gas buddy, the average price of gas in Kentucky is around is $2.70 and in Indiana, it’s $2.89.
