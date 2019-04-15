FORECAST: Chilly morning before pleasant, sunny afternoon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a chilly morning across WAVE Country as temperatures sit in the 30s. Since wind gusts remain near 20 mph in some locations, wind chills are in the 20s for many.
Clouds decrease through the morning as the winds die down.
Temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon as we enjoy plenty of sunshine. Tonight, southerly winds will keep temperatures warmer; lows stay in the low to mid-40s.
High pressure keeps dry Tuesday and Wednesday; highs sit in the 70s both days. Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday as a cold front drifts across the Ohio Valley.
Another area of low pressure passes through the region Friday and Saturday keeping showers in the forecast.
The weekend looks to end on a dry note.
FORECAST
TODAY: Decreasing Clouds; Cooler; HIGH: 62°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 46°
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 78°
- Dry and sunny through midweek
- Late week rain chances
