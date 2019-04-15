FORECAST: Clouds decrease this afternoon, still cool

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Most of the area is still dealing with a cloudy sky as of midday along with chilly temperatures. As we head into the afternoon the clouds will decrease allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 50s. It won’t get as cold tonight due to a southerly wind; lows fall into the 40s under a mostly clear sky.
After a chilly start Tuesday, a southerly flow and sunshine will give us a big warm-up with afternoon highs surging well into the 70s. We stay dry and warm again on Wednesday.
Rain and storms return with a cold front on Thursday. Another area of low pressure passes through the region Friday and Saturday keeping showers and cooler temperatures in the forecast. Sunshine returns for Easter Sunday along with warmer temperatures.
FORECAST
TODAY: Decreasing clouds and cooler. HIGH: 59°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 46°
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 78°
IN THE APP
- Dry and sunny through midweek
- Late week rain chances
