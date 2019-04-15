Humane Society of Oldham County announces ‘Give Me Shelter’ campaign

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The construction of a $1.3 million center will soon be underway for the Humane Society of Oldham County.
The new facility will be built on 7.5 acres of land, off of Commerce Parkway at 2601 Interior Way in LaGrange.
A supporter of the Humane Society of Oldham County donated the land, and has also donated a portion of the construction costs. The same supporter has also offered a matching challenge grant. Any money specifically donated to the Humane Society of Oldham County’s new building fund will be matched, up to $250,000.
“We can realize our vision with the help of the community” said HSOC Board President Michele Culp. “With every dollar being matched, all donations big and small count even more.”
Naming opportunities are available for areas in and around the facility at various sponsor levels.
“Permanently naming an area or item at the facility is a beautiful way to help homeless animals and remind those who enter who made this all possible “ Michele said.
- Some of what the new facility will include:
- Separate and expanded low cost cost spay/neuter clinic
- Two cat rooms with viewing areas
- Dog housing with outside play yards
- Quarantine areas for cats and dogs
- Separate office space and volunteer room
- Grooming area
- Adoption interview rooms
- Walking trails and gardens
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.