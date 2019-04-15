Louisville, Google Fiber reach restoration of infrastructure agreement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Google Fiber will pay $3.84 million to Louisville Metro Government to restore roads and other public rights-of-way affected by its departing service in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Government and Google Fiber agreed to these payments to fulfill the company’s obligations under its franchise agreement and local regulations, which require restoration of rights-of-way should a service provider end service in Louisville. Citing technical challenges, Google Fiber announced its exit from Louisville in February.
The payments will be made over 20 months and will cover the costs for:
- Removing fiber cables and sealant from roads.
- Milling and paving activities where needed.
- Removal of above-ground infrastructure.
The agreement addresses network installations in Portland, Newburg and the Highlands, where Google Fiber offered services. Where necessary, construction will begin as part of the Public Works paving season currently underway.
Google Fiber is also making a $150,000 cash donation to the Community Foundation of Louisville’s Digital Inclusion Fund to support Louisville Metro Government’s digital inclusion efforts, which include refurbishing used computers for low-income individuals and the enrollment of public housing residents in low-cost internet access through other companies providing service in Louisville. The company is also planning to make a donation of 275 refurbished computers to the Louisville Metro Housing Authority.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.