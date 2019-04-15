Man parking cars at Thunder leads police on foot chase through moving traffic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man parking cars during the Thunder Over Louisville air show never got to see the fireworks after he ran from police and ended his night in jail.
Corey Ramsey, 35, was arrested after Louisville Metro Police responded to a trouble run where people were parking cars near the overpass behind Wayside Christian Mission. An arrest report did not describe was the trouble run was. While officers were gathering statements about the alleged incident, Ramsey walked away from officers.
LMPD officers chased Ramsey as he ran through the back door of Wayside Christian Mission and out the front door, according to his arrest report. Officers continued to chase Ramsey across Jefferson and Jackson Streets, both busy roadways, according to LMPD.
Ramsey put himself, officers and drivers in a very dangerous situation, that caused substantial risk of serious physical injury, according to LMPD.
Ramsey was arraigned this morning on fleeing and evading police and disorderly conduct charges. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.