Police: Woman sells fraudulent Derby tickets to officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is accused of selling fraudulent Kentucky Derby tickets to Louisville Metro Police Department officers.
According to an arrest report, officers arranged to buy four of the tickets for $2,000 on Craigslist. The person selling the tickets said the tickets would be delivered by a woman named Stacy in a dark van at the Burger King on Crittenden Drive.
When officers arrived, they met with Cleotia Evans, 32, who introduced herself as Stacy. Police said she had the four tickets and proceeded to conduct business with the officer before being taken into custody.
Police said Evans also had marijuana on her.
Evans was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with theft by deception, possession of marijuana and ticket scalping.
In court Monday, Evans bond was set at $1,000. She was ordered not to have any contact with Churchill Downs.
